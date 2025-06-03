Could Life360 Inc (LIF)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ:LIF) has a beta value of 4.04 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.80B, closed the recent trade at $62.72 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The LIF stock price is -3.94% off its 52-week high price of $65.19 and 58.55% above the 52-week low of $26.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Life360 Inc (LIF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.21. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ:LIF) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Life360 Inc (NASDAQ:LIF) have changed 40.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38, which means that the shares’ value could drop -65.05% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $35.0 while the price target rests at a high of $58.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 7.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.2% from the levels at last check today..

Life360 Inc (LIF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 26.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.39% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 33.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.72%.

LIF Dividends

Life360 Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ:LIF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.71% with a share float percentage of 21.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Life360 Inc having a total of 195.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 1.43 million shares worth more than $46.42 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 0.6751% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is REGAL PARTNERS LTD, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.64 million and represent 0.3437% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 2.38 shares of worth $148.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 shares of worth $117.68 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.