Could Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATYR) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $422.77M, closed the last trade at $4.75 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 6.26% during that session. The ATYR stock price is 1.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.66 and 70.11% above the 52-week low of $1.42.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATYR) trade information

Sporting 6.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ATYR stock price touched $4.75 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Atyr Pharma Inc shares have moved 31.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATYR) have changed 42.22%.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 751.06%.

10 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.2M for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.28% over the past 5 years.

ATYR Dividends

Atyr Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Equity Funds-Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Equity Funds-Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 8.82% shares in the company for having 7.85 shares of worth $37.29 million while later fund manager owns 6.62 shares of worth $31.45 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 7.44% of company’s outstanding stock.