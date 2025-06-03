Coty Inc (COTY) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2025

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 7.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25B, closed the last trade at $4.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The COTY stock price is -116.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.54 and 8.42% above the 52-week low of $4.46.

The consensus among analysts is that Coty Inc (COTY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.35. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have changed -2.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.67% from current levels.

Coty Inc (COTY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.28% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -18.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.74%.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 41.36 million shares worth more than $414.45 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 4.7304% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 35.93 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $360.01 million and represent 4.109% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 11.88 shares of worth $57.84 million while later fund manager owns 11.02 shares of worth $53.66 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.