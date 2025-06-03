Confluent Inc (CFLT): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.95B, closed the recent trade at $23.35 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -62.31% off its 52-week high price of $37.90 and 23.81% above the 52-week low of $17.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Confluent Inc (CFLT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.65. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed 17.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.03% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $36.0 while the price target rests at a high of $37.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.18% from the levels at last check today..

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 25.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.15%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.82% with a share float percentage of 94.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Confluent Inc having a total of 565.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 31.11 million shares worth more than $918.67 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 9.7395% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, with the holding of over 23.51 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $694.19 million and represent 7.3597% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 7.76 shares of worth $180.58 million while later fund manager owns 6.13 shares of worth $142.64 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.