Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (CLBR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.68M, closed the recent trade at $15.19 per share which meant it lost -$1.71 on the day or -10.15% during that session. The CLBR stock price is -15.01% off its 52-week high price of $17.47 and 33.18% above the 52-week low of $10.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 862.21K shares.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR) have changed 22.46%.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (CLBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.58% over the past 6 months.

CLBR Dividends

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $14.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP held 6.8512% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AQR ARBITRAGE LLC, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.22 million and represent 6.0565% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fund and RIVERNORTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND INC. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 535.42 shares of worth $8.07 million while later fund manager owns 52.13 shares of worth $0.79 million as of Dec 31, 2024 , which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.