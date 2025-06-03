Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Have Inclined 4.39% Year To Date

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.57B, closed the recent trade at $80.28 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.01% during that session. The CTSH stock price is -13.13% off its 52-week high price of $90.82 and 20.54% above the 52-week low of $63.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.57. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have changed 3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.49% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $95.0 while the price target rests at a high of $95.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.34% from the levels at last check today..

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.59% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 6.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.50%.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.22 at a share yield of 1.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.84% with a share float percentage of 100.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp having a total of 1470.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 58.17 million shares worth more than $3.96 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.7043% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 53.01 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.6 billion and represent 10.6658% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 15.59 shares of worth $1.25 billion while later fund manager owns 14.42 shares of worth $1.16 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.