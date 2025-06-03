CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX:ZONE) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 11.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.59M, closed the last trade at $2.90 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 31.82% during that session. The ZONE stock price is -10.34% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 72.07% above the 52-week low of $0.81.

CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX:ZONE) trade information

Sporting 31.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the ZONE stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 47.65%. Year-to-date, CleanCore Solutions Inc shares have moved 124.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX:ZONE) have changed 118.06%.

CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 89.54% over the past 6 months.

ZONE Dividends

CleanCore Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 10.11 shares of worth $29330.0 while later fund manager owns 2.19 shares of worth $6362.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.