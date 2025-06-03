Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.67% Stock Price Gain

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90B, closed the recent trade at $4.25 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.67% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -68.24% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 28.47% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.18. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.58% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $11.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -370.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -158.82% from the levels at last check today..

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -11.01% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.63%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.81% with a share float percentage of 111.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 305.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares worth more than $663.83 million. As of 2024-06-30, LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. held 17.0167% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EXOR N.V., with the holding of over 67.29 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.91 million and represent 9.8155% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ALPS SERIES TRUST-Clarkston Partners Fund and ALPS SERIES TRUST-Clarkston Founders Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 17.61 shares of worth $74.66 million while later fund manager owns 12.55 shares of worth $53.23 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.