ChargePoint Holdings Inc Shares Are Down -58.02% Since The Beginning Of The Year

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 14.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $317.84M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -253.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.51.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.07. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have changed 10.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -189.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from current levels.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.13% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 34.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.40%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ANTARA CAPITAL LP with over 45.16 million shares worth more than $68.19 million. As of 2024-06-30, ANTARA CAPITAL LP held 10.563% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 37.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.21 million and represent 8.8615% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 12.62 shares of worth $8.69 million while later fund manager owns 10.87 shares of worth $7.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.