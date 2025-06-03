Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2025

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.18B, closed the recent trade at $37.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The CNP stock price is -6.13% off its 52-week high price of $39.31 and 31.4% above the 52-week low of $25.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.52. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.38.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) have changed -5.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.4% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $40.0 while the price target rests at a high of $40.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.99% from the levels at last check today..

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.41% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.89%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.2B for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.14B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.91B and 1.86B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.67% for the current quarter and 6.89% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 7.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.08%.

CNP Dividends

Centerpoint Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.85 at a share yield of 2.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.74%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.11% with a share float percentage of 99.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centerpoint Energy Inc having a total of 984.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 84.65 million shares worth more than $2.62 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS held 13.2112% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 77.72 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 12.1287% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND and T. ROWE PRICE CAPITAL APPRECIATION Fd., INC.-T. Rowe Price Capital App . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 39.41 shares of worth $1.46 billion while later fund manager owns 30.47 shares of worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.67% of company’s outstanding stock.