Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Dropped -8.83% In One Month

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.29B, closed the recent trade at $54.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The CNC stock price is -46.93% off its 52-week high price of $80.59 and 1.4% above the 52-week low of $54.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centene Corp (CNC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.14. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 2.05.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have changed -8.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.51% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $69.0 while the price target rests at a high of $69.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.8% from the levels at last check today..

Centene Corp (CNC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.48% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.12%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 44.71B for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of 44.88B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 39.84B and 42.02B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.25% for the current quarter and 10.12% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.03%.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.95% with a share float percentage of 100.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centene Corp having a total of 1304.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 60.72 million shares worth more than $4.03 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.4647% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 47.44 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.15 billion and represent 8.9578% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 15.65 shares of worth $861.33 million while later fund manager owns 13.78 shares of worth $758.11 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.