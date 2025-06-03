CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.91%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 13.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.84B, closed the last trade at $8.86 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The CCCS stock price is -45.37% off its 52-week high price of $12.88 and 8.13% above the 52-week low of $8.14.

The consensus among analysts is that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.53. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.08.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) have changed -3.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.58% from current levels.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.17%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 256.25M for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of 265.51M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 232.62M and 238.48M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.16% for the current quarter and 11.17% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -3.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.67%.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with over 139.34 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of 2024-06-30, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA held 22.8431% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., with the holding of over 55.94 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $621.48 million and represent 9.1703% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Inc. and Principal Funds, Inc-MidCap Fund (f/k/a MidCap Blend Fund) . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 27.97 shares of worth $247.78 million while later fund manager owns 20.17 shares of worth $178.72 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.25% of company’s outstanding stock.