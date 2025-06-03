Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecast To Fall -11.48% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 3.65 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.62B, closed the recent trade at $334.44 per share which meant it gained $3.0 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The CVNA stock price is 0.73% off its 52-week high price of $332.00 and 70.83% above the 52-week low of $97.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co (CVNA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.95. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.1.

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 30.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.48% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $250.0 while the price target rests at a high of $340.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.25% from the levels at last check today..

Carvana Co (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.86%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 4.53B for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of 4.58B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 3.41B and 3.65B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.89% for the current quarter and 29.86% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 147.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 56.36%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.12% with a share float percentage of 94.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co having a total of 836.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 12.05 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of 2024-06-30, PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ held 10.1349% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 9.97 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 8.3797% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund, Inc. and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 5.95 shares of worth $1.99 billion while later fund manager owns 4.02 shares of worth $1.35 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.