Can Twilio Inc (TWLO) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.98B, closed the recent trade at $117.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The TWLO stock price is -29.04% off its 52-week high price of $151.95 and 55.41% above the 52-week low of $52.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twilio Inc (TWLO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have changed 17.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.8% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $108.0 while the price target rests at a high of $160.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.28% from the levels at last check today..

Twilio Inc (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.42% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 24.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.36%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.19% with a share float percentage of 86.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc having a total of 1100.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.62 million shares worth more than $944.18 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.7637% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 11.08 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $629.23 million and represent 6.5069% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 4.33 shares of worth $507.4 million while later fund manager owns 3.43 shares of worth $401.87 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.