Cameco Corp (CCJ) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.98B, closed the recent trade at $59.67 per share which meant it gained $1.49 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -4.83% off its 52-week high price of $62.55 and 41.34% above the 52-week low of $35.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cameco Corp (CCJ) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.24. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 26.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.24, which means that the shares’ value could drop -97.32% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $30.23840614 while the price target rests at a high of $55.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 7.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.32% from the levels at last check today..

Cameco Corp (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.41% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 89.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.80%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 0.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.3%.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.64% with a share float percentage of 73.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corp having a total of 1089.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 37.72 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 8.3801% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., with the holding of over 17.24 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $847.84 million and represent 3.8291% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 13.25 shares of worth $788.33 million while later fund manager owns 11.37 shares of worth $676.46 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.