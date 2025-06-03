Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Shares Are Down -86.43% So Far This Year

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The CLDI stock price is -1011.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 2.86% above the 52-week low of $0.34.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CLDI stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 20.45%. Year-to-date, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved -69.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) have changed -28.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $9.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2471.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -471.43% from current levels.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 84.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.95%.

CLDI Dividends

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RED WAVE INVESTMENTS LLC with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of 2024-06-30, RED WAVE INVESTMENTS LLC held 1.1723% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CPR INVESTMENTS INC., with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.0511% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 353.38 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 143.46 shares of worth $49637.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.