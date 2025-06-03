Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $6.52 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The BKD stock price is -24.54% off its 52-week high price of $8.12 and 31.75% above the 52-week low of $4.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) have changed -0.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.86% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $7.0 while the price target rests at a high of $7.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.36% from the levels at last check today..

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.24% over the past 5 years.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.06% with a share float percentage of 102.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc having a total of 260.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.68 million shares worth more than $127.56 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.2353% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 18.46 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.1 million and represent 8.1409% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 5.98 shares of worth $38.79 million while later fund manager owns 5.04 shares of worth $32.7 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.