Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ: BNAI) Shares Have Gain 36.11% Over The Past Month

Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ:BNAI) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 251.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.71M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 75.63% during that session. The BNAI stock price is -1620.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.43 and 53.06% above the 52-week low of $0.23.

Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ:BNAI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ:BNAI) have changed 36.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1124.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1124.49% from current levels.

Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.35% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 44.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.68%.

BNAI Dividends

Brand Engagement Network Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ:BNAI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.6 million. As of 2024-06-30, MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP held 0.5148% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ATLAS MERCHANT CAPITAL LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 0.5148% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 269.68 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 62.76 shares of worth $30751.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.