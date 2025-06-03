BP plc ADR (BP) Gain 1.65%, Marking Win By Bears

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 8.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.29B, closed the last trade at $29.58 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 1.65% during that session. The BP stock price is -27.05% off its 52-week high price of $37.58 and 14.74% above the 52-week low of $25.22.

The consensus among analysts is that BP plc ADR (BP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.53. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.63.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) have changed 6.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.0 while the price target rests at a high of $50.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.96% from current levels.

BP plc ADR (BP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.99%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 42.88B for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 43.34B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 47.3B and 47.25B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.35% for the current quarter and -4.99% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -22.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.46%.

BP Dividends

BP plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 6.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 21.81 million shares worth more than $787.46 million. As of 2024-06-30, FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC held 0.8019% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, with the holding of over 21.76 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $785.46 million and represent 0.7999% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-FRANKLIN INCOME FUND and DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC-Intl Core Eqy. PORT. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 6.65 shares of worth $196.71 million while later fund manager owns 2.93 shares of worth $86.63 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.