Boeing Co (BA): What Is Good About Stock?

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 7.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.45B, closed the last trade at $211.47 per share which meant it gained $4.15 on the day or 2.00% during that session. The BA stock price is -0.38% off its 52-week high price of $212.28 and 39.06% above the 52-week low of $128.88.

The consensus among analysts is that Boeing Co (BA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.81. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have changed 15.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $209.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $204.0 while the price target rests at a high of $215.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.53% from current levels.

Boeing Co (BA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 40.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -74.80% over the past 5 years.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 50.93 million shares worth more than $9.27 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.2644% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 36.29 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.61 billion and represent 5.8884% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 26.71 shares of worth $5.65 billion while later fund manager owns 23.7 shares of worth $5.01 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.