Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Estimation And Forecast

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 14.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.60B, closed the last trade at $18.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The OWL stock price is -44.1% off its 52-week high price of $26.73 and 21.56% above the 52-week low of $14.55.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.21.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Sporting -0.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the OWL stock price touched $18.55 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have moved -20.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) have changed 3.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.0 while the price target rests at a high of $24.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.38% from current levels.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.91%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 642.13M for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of 695.75M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 520.01M and 568.33M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.49% for the current quarter and 23.91% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 10.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.93%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 4.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 68.09 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS held 12.8453% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 45.49 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $807.41 million and represent 8.581% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.84% shares in the company for having 30.25 shares of worth $561.18 million while later fund manager owns 25.81 shares of worth $478.72 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.12% of company’s outstanding stock.