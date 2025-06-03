BHP Group Limited ADR. (BHP) Is Down -1.55%, As Bears Mark A Loss

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.48B, closed the recent trade at $48.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The BHP stock price is -29.87% off its 52-week high price of $63.21 and 18.37% above the 52-week low of $39.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) have changed -0.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.67% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $31.0 while the price target rests at a high of $68.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.31% from the levels at last check today..

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -22.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.05%.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2007-Aug-21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.48 at a share yield of 5.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.21%.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.81% with a share float percentage of 3.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group Limited ADR having a total of 734.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 21.31 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC held 0.4196% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, with the holding of over 5.2 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $296.71 million and represent 0.2051% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are HARDING LOEVNER Fd.S INC-Harding Loevner Intl Eqy. PORT. and HARTFORD MUTUAL FUNDS INC/CT-THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 3.77 shares of worth $183.37 million while later fund manager owns 3.51 shares of worth $170.75 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.