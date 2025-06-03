Beyond Meat Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.30M, closed the recent trade at $3.26 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The BYND stock price is -183.44% off its 52-week high price of $9.24 and 31.9% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.89. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.38.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 29.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.96% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $122.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3642.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.98% from the levels at last check today..

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.45% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.24%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 85.71M for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 78.96M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 93.19M and 81.01M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.02% for the current quarter and -4.24% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 29.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.90%.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.56% with a share float percentage of 45.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc having a total of 270.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PARKWOOD LLC with over 5.4 million shares worth more than $1.15 million. As of 2024-06-30, PARKWOOD LLC held 8.3203% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 4.46 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.94 million and represent 6.8758% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 2.17 shares of worth $7.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 shares of worth $5.2 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.