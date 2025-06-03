Bears Are Back On The Defensive As UBS Group AG (UBS) swung 4.04%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.90B, closed the recent trade at $33.22 per share which meant it gained $1.29 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The UBS stock price is -6.2% off its 52-week high price of $35.28 and 23.72% above the 52-week low of $25.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UBS Group AG (UBS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.39. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed 8.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.45, which means that the shares’ value could drop -47.97% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $19.24359822 while the price target rests at a high of $34.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.07% from the levels at last check today..

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.68% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 35.37% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.77%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.45 at a share yield of 1.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.23%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.59% with a share float percentage of 57.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UBS Group AG having a total of 1194.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NORGES BANK with over 168.29 million shares worth more than $4.95 billion. As of 2024-06-30, NORGES BANK held 5.2383% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS GROUP AG, with the holding of over 156.59 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.63 billion and represent 4.8742% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 45.05 shares of worth $1.5 billion while later fund manager owns 42.68 shares of worth $1.42 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.