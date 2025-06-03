Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) swung 5.89%

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 6.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.61B, closed the last trade at $15.45 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 5.89% during that session. The HMY stock price is -21.49% off its 52-week high price of $18.77 and 48.41% above the 52-week low of $7.97.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) have changed 3.90%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 66.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.43%.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 62.95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.82%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 1.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 66.69 million shares worth more than $611.53 million. As of 2024-06-30, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP held 10.5414% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EXOR CAPITAL LLP, with the holding of over 21.98 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.57 million and represent 3.4746% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 23.33 shares of worth $360.42 million while later fund manager owns 21.59 shares of worth $333.54 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.