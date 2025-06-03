Banco Santander S.A. ADR Shares Are Down 53.60% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.51B, closed the recent trade at $7.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The SAN stock price is -2.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 45.88% above the 52-week low of $4.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) have changed 10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 70.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 20.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.36%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 2.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.29%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.66% with a share float percentage of 2.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. ADR having a total of 496.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 141.57 million shares worth more than $655.49 million. As of 2024-06-30, FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC held 0.9316% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, with the holding of over 44.91 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.82 million and represent 0.2955% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company's shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Trust-iShares MSCI EAFE ETF .