Banco Santander S.A. ADR Shares Are Down 53.60% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.51B, closed the recent trade at $7.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The SAN stock price is -2.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 45.88% above the 52-week low of $4.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) have changed 10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could drop -163.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 61.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.98% from the levels at last check today..

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 70.89% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 20.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.36%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 2.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.29%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.66% with a share float percentage of 2.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. ADR having a total of 496.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 141.57 million shares worth more than $655.49 million. As of 2024-06-30, FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC held 0.9316% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, with the holding of over 44.91 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.82 million and represent 0.2955% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Trust-iShares MSCI EAFE ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 96.88 shares of worth $764.35 million while later fund manager owns 50.42 shares of worth $397.85 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.

