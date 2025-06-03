Analysts Are Recommending Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) As A Buy Candidate

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 15.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.66B, closed the last trade at $40.15 per share which meant it gained $1.67 on the day or 4.34% during that session. The FCX stock price is -31.78% off its 52-week high price of $52.91 and 31.26% above the 52-week low of $27.60.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.74. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have changed 10.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.0 while the price target rests at a high of $52.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.86% from current levels.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.28% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 8.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.33%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 121.49 million shares worth more than $5.9 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.4606% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 108.29 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.26 billion and represent 7.5409% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 45.39 shares of worth $1.82 billion while later fund manager owns 39.93 shares of worth $1.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.