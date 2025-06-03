Analysts Are Recommending Bloom Energy Corp (BE) As A Buy Candidate

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 3.19 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.56B, closed the recent trade at $19.63 per share which meant it gained $1.35 on the day or 7.39% during that session. The BE stock price is -51.96% off its 52-week high price of $29.83 and 54.05% above the 52-week low of $9.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.31. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.03.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have changed 19.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.5% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $31.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.45% from the levels at last check today..

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.12%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 382.48M for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of 426.79M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 335.77M and 330.4M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.91% for the current quarter and 18.12% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 68.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 69.66%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.72% with a share float percentage of 106.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corp having a total of 526.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with over 40.76 million shares worth more than $498.96 million. As of 2024-06-30, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC held 17.9447% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 18.99 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.47 million and represent 8.3605% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fd.s Series TRT II-Columbia Seligman Technology and Informati and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 10.90% shares in the company for having 25.32 shares of worth $498.15 million while later fund manager owns 6.14 shares of worth $120.88 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.