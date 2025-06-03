An In-Depth Look At Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ:LULU) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.03B, closed the recent trade at $335.51 per share which meant it gained $12.56 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The LULU stock price is -26.17% off its 52-week high price of $423.32 and 32.64% above the 52-week low of $226.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.18. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ:LULU) have changed 20.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $430, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.97% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $396.0 while the price target rests at a high of $460.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.03% from the levels at last check today..

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.19%.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.32% with a share float percentage of 101.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lululemon Athletica inc having a total of 1653.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 17.9 million shares worth more than $5.35 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.3535% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 11.74 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.51 billion and represent 9.4146% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 3.5 shares of worth $1.17 billion while later fund manager owns 3.11 shares of worth $1.04 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.