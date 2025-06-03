An Analysis Of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.26B, closed the recent trade at $82.69 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The PEG stock price is -15.15% off its 52-week high price of $95.22 and 13.06% above the 52-week low of $71.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.35. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) have changed 4.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.84% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $70.0 while the price target rests at a high of $89.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.35% from the levels at last check today..

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 9.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.87%.

PEG Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.43 at a share yield of 2.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.31%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.63% with a share float percentage of 76.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Public Service Enterprise Group Inc having a total of 1647.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 59.89 million shares worth more than $4.41 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.0265% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 53.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.92 billion and represent 10.677% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 15.76 shares of worth $1.3 billion while later fund manager owns 13.84 shares of worth $1.15 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.