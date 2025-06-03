Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $449.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.70 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 8.28% during that session. The USAS stock price is 4.29% off its 52-week high price of $0.67 and 70.0% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) have changed 20.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $1.0 while the price target rests at a high of $1.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from the levels at last check today..

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 88.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.64%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 47.24M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 45.13M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 43.33M and 29.16M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.02% for the current quarter and 19.64% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.61% with a share float percentage of 49.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americas Gold and Silver Corp having a total of 75.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 6.9 million shares worth more than $1.65 million. As of 2024-06-30, TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC held 3.1086% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 3.32 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.8 million and represent 1.4941% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Silver Miners ETF . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 11.14% shares in the company for having 71.15 shares of worth $50.25 million while later fund manager owns 10.17 shares of worth $7.18 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.