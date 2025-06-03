Amer Sports Inc (AS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) has a beta value of 3.65 and has seen 7.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.39B, closed the last trade at $36.81 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The AS stock price is -4.62% off its 52-week high price of $38.51 and 72.53% above the 52-week low of $10.11.

The consensus among analysts is that Amer Sports Inc (AS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.68. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) have changed 51.79%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.0 while the price target rests at a high of $37.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.92% from current levels.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.79% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 57.45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.86%.

AS Dividends

Amer Sports Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with over 69.1 million shares worth more than $868.58 million. As of 2024-06-30, FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. held 13.6763% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BROWN ADVISORY INC, with the holding of over 5.29 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.52 million and represent 1.0474% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Contrafund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 4.7 shares of worth $173.11 million while later fund manager owns 4.18 shares of worth $154.0 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.