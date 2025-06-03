Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.49B, closed the recent trade at $121.64 per share which meant it lost -$2.64 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The AEM stock price is -4.2% off its 52-week high price of $126.75 and 48.2% above the 52-week low of $63.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.57. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 1.47.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) have changed 9.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $115.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.32% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $105.0 while the price target rests at a high of $126.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.68% from the levels at last check today..

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.11%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 2.46B for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 2.73B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 2.08B and 2.16B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.48% for the current quarter and 24.11% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.68% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 46.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.39%.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 1.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.41%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.25% with a share float percentage of 72.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd having a total of 1311.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 22.32 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP held 4.469% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 21.43 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 billion and represent 4.2901% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 15.09 shares of worth $1.84 billion while later fund manager owns 9.83 shares of worth $1.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.