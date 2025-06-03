ADT Inc Shares Are Up 21.79% Since The Beginning Of The Year

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 23.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.15B, closed the last trade at $8.55 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The ADT stock price is -1.75% off its 52-week high price of $8.70 and 23.63% above the 52-week low of $6.53.

The consensus among analysts is that ADT Inc (ADT) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have changed 6.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $9.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.26% from current levels.

ADT Inc (ADT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.18% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 12.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.64%.

ADT Dividends

ADT Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.22 at a share yield of 2.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with over 423.55 million shares worth more than $3.22 billion. As of 2024-06-30, APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. held 46.9039% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, with the holding of over 133.33 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 14.7653% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 34.25 shares of worth $292.87 million while later fund manager owns 16.48 shares of worth $140.88 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.