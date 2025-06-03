AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Gain 2.57%, Marking Win By Bears

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $655.18M, closed the recent trade at $2.19 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The ABCL stock price is -85.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.07 and 13.7% above the 52-week low of $1.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.22. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.16.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) have changed -8.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.68% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $34.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1452.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -128.31% from the levels at last check today..

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.83% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.62%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 7.55M for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of 7.57M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 7.32M and 6.51M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.04% for the current quarter and -9.62% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -107.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -13.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.32%.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.70% with a share float percentage of 58.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbCellera Biologics Inc having a total of 179.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with over 27.53 million shares worth more than $81.48 million. As of 2024-06-30, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP held 9.3556% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, with the holding of over 21.91 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.86 million and represent 7.4472% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and iShares Trust-iShares Biotechnology ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 13.36 shares of worth $29.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 shares of worth $3.2 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.