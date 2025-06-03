Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.96% Stock Price Decline

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.15B, closed the recent trade at $132.29 per share which meant it lost -$1.28 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The ABT stock price is -6.76% off its 52-week high price of $141.23 and 24.63% above the 52-week low of $99.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.93. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have changed -0.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.79% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $135.0 while the price target rests at a high of $140.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.05% from the levels at last check today..

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.98% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 10.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.34%.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.28 at a share yield of 1.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.54% with a share float percentage of 80.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abbott Laboratories having a total of 3917.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 166.35 million shares worth more than $17.29 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.5932% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 131.13 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.63 billion and represent 7.5619% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 54.8 shares of worth $7.26 billion while later fund manager owns 48.19 shares of worth $6.39 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.