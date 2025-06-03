A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.70B, closed the recent trade at $10.27 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The TAL stock price is -48.98% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 28.53% above the 52-week low of $7.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.54. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.03.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed 15.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.43% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.9 while the price target rests at a high of $68.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -562.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.03% from the levels at last check today..

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.73% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.66%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 576.54M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 840.1M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 414.19M and 619.36M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.20% for the current quarter and 32.66% for the next.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.16% with a share float percentage of 69.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group ADR having a total of 407.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MORGAN STANLEY with over 22.19 million shares worth more than $236.77 million. As of 2024-06-30, MORGAN STANLEY held 3.6696% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, with the holding of over 19.33 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.29 million and represent 3.1969% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Advisor Series VIII-Fidelity Advisor Focused Emerging Markets . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 19.87 shares of worth $202.68 million while later fund manager owns 6.97 shares of worth $71.08 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.