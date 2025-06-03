A Detailed Analysis Of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.63B, closed the recent trade at $45.44 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 7.93% during that session. The GH stock price is -16.46% off its 52-week high price of $52.92 and 55.68% above the 52-week low of $20.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardant Health Inc (GH) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.52. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.52.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have changed -3.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.62% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $52.0 while the price target rests at a high of $52.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.44% from the levels at last check today..

Guardant Health Inc (GH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.64%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 211.29M for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of 226.36M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 177.24M and 191.48M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.22% for the current quarter and 19.64% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.61% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 22.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.09%.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.59% with a share float percentage of 102.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardant Health Inc having a total of 462.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.64 million shares worth more than $336.07 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.5035% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 11.24 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $324.55 million and represent 9.1777% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 3.71 shares of worth $165.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.18 shares of worth $141.39 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.