A Detailed Analysis Of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.57M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.39% during that session. The BHR stock price is -65.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 24.37% above the 52-week low of $1.80.

The consensus among analysts is that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) have changed 25.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.06% from current levels.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 166.8M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 144M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 187.59M and 148.4M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.08% for the current quarter and -4.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.89% over the past 5 years.

BHR Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 8.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.43 million shares worth more than $24.06 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 14.186% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 3.4 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.67 million and represent 5.1105% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Funds-BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 2.07 shares of worth $4.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 shares of worth $4.62 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.