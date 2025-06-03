-22.24% Fall Drives Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA) has a beta value of 5.58 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.62M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -22.24% during that session. The ERNA stock price is -1441.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.62 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 230.06K shares.

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA) have changed -15.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.26% over the past 5 years.

ERNA Dividends

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ERNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.39% with a share float percentage of 9.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ernexa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 29.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CYPRESS POINT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 94375.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of 2024-06-30, CYPRESS POINT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC held 1.7445% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NAVITER WEALTH, LLC, with the holding of over 78796.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 1.4565% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 198.81 shares of worth $33757.0 while later fund manager owns 47.9 shares of worth $8132.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.