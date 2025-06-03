2.57% Gain Drives Pinterest Inc (PINS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 7.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.59B, closed the last trade at $31.91 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The PINS stock price is -41.62% off its 52-week high price of $45.19 and 25.79% above the 52-week low of $23.68.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc (PINS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.55. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.35.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) have changed 25.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.0 while the price target rests at a high of $40.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.28% from current levels.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.94% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.05%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 973.46M for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.02B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 853.68M and 898.37M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.03% for the current quarter and 14.05% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 38.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.33%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 59.14 million shares worth more than $2.61 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.6569% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, with the holding of over 50.0 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.0 and represent 7.3188% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 17.82 shares of worth $568.51 million while later fund manager owns 12.18 shares of worth $388.54 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.