11.61 Gain Turns Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.49M, closed the recent trade at $2.41 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 11.61% during that session. The SRFM stock price is -178.84% off its 52-week high price of $6.72 and 62.66% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) have changed -3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.3, which means that the shares’ value could drop -85.38% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $0.4 while the price target rests at a high of $2.2. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 8.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.4% from the levels at last check today..

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.67%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 25.06M for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of 25.39M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 32.37M and 28.39M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.56% for the current quarter and -14.67% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 39.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.86%.

SRFM Dividends

Surf Air Mobility Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.99% with a share float percentage of 32.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surf Air Mobility Inc having a total of 25.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 395.64 shares of worth $0.96 million while later fund manager owns 131.31 shares of worth $0.32 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.