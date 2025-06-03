-0.14% Fall Drives Coca-Cola Co (KO) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 10.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.91B, closed the last trade at $72.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The KO stock price is -3.31% off its 52-week high price of $74.38 and 15.81% above the 52-week low of $60.62.

The consensus among analysts is that Coca-Cola Co (KO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have changed 1.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.0 while the price target rests at a high of $81.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.67% from current levels.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.54% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 3.01% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.08%.

KO Dividends

Coca-Cola Co is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 2.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 400.0 million shares worth more than $25.46 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC held 9.2829% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 370.7 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.6 billion and represent 8.6029% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 108.72 shares of worth $7.83 billion while later fund manager owns 107.58 shares of worth $7.75 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.