Why Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.48, and it changed around $1.13 or 2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.32B. TCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.63, offering almost -0.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.18% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 40.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 12.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.66, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -21.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $55.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.31 percent over the past six months and at a 8.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Trip.com Group Ltd ADR to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.22%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by -3.81% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 66.78% per year for the next five years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.