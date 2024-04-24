Why Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 5.49 million shares of the Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.09, and it changed around $0.56 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.33B. ORCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $132.77, offering almost -15.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $93.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.94% since then. We note from Oracle Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.63 million.

Oracle Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.97. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ORCL as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Oracle Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.16% year-to-date, but still down -4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is -9.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCL is forecast to be at a low of $81 and a high of $160.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Oracle Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.00 percent over the past six months and at a 8.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Oracle Corp. to make $12.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.43%. Oracle Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 9.14% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.71% per year for the next five years.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.