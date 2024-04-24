Why Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.09 million shares of the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.93, and it changed around $6.38 or 11.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.70B. FUTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.49, offering almost -8.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.02% since then. We note from Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.36% year-to-date, but still up 13.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 14.28% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -19.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUTU is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $65.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.18 percent over the past six months and at a 14.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 157.47%. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 11.19% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.91% per year for the next five years.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.