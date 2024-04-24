Why Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.76, and it changed around $0.78 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.22B. CLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.12, offering almost -16.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.01% since then. We note from Celestica, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Celestica, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CLS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celestica, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Instantly CLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 49.45% year-to-date, but still down -4.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is -6.95% down in the 30-day period.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Celestica, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.55 percent over the past six months and at a 19.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Celestica, Inc. to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.84 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.48%. Celestica, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.80% per year for the next five years.

CLS Dividends

Celestica, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.