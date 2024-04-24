Why BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.33M. BTAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.56, offering almost -951.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.03% since then. We note from BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTAI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.92% year-to-date, but still up 8.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) is -1.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTAI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $25.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.91 percent over the past six months and at a 61.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $450k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc to make $560k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $206k and $457k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 118.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.50%. Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.97%.