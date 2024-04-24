Western Digital Corp.’s (NASDAQ: WDC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 6.69 million shares of the Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.92, and it changed around $2.87 or 4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.81B. WDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.92, offering almost -10.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.28% since then. We note from Western Digital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.24 million.

Western Digital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WDC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Western Digital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.51% year-to-date, but still down -1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 9.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDC is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $115.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Western Digital Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.14 percent over the past six months and at a 61.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 115.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 142.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Western Digital Corp. to make $3.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.