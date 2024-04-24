Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 5.32 million shares of the Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.74, and it changed around $0.43 or 8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. UNIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.71, offering almost -16.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.78% since then. We note from Uniti Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Uniti Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended UNIT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uniti Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Instantly UNIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.69% year-to-date, but still up 6.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is -4.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNIT is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7.25.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Uniti Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.49 percent over the past six months and at a -2.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 237.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $288.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Uniti Group Inc to make $289.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Uniti Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by 237.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.40% per year for the next five years.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 10.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.